Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА 1 тэрбум долларын өртөгтэй сансрын олс таталтын дизайны саналыг хайж эхэллээ

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 30, 2023
НАСА 1 тэрбум долларын өртөгтэй сансрын олс таталтын дизайны саналыг хайж эхэллээ

NASA has initiated a search for design proposals for a space-tug that will be responsible for taking the aging International Space Station (ISS) out of orbit. The spacecraft, officially known as the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, will focus on the final deorbit activity that will safely bring the ISS out of orbit over an ocean, away from populated areas. The cost of the spacecraft is estimated to be around $1 billion.

The decision to pursue the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle came after NASA and its partners conducted reviews that indicated a new spacecraft solution would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. Russian spacecraft had also been considered for this role earlier.

Design proposals for the space-tug can be novel designs or modifications of existing spacecraft. Interested industry members have until November 17th to submit their proposals. The spacecraft will be required to function on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities to continue the deorbit burn.

However, it will be several years before the space-tug is put into action for the ISS deorbit. NASA and three other space agencies plan for approximately seven more years of ISS usage. Beyond that, NASA has ambitions of using commercial space stations for its low orbit efforts.

Эх сурвалж: НАСА

Тодорхойлолтууд:

Deorbit: The process of safely bringing a spacecraft or object out of its orbit and returning it to Earth.

Space-tug: A spacecraft designed to maneuver and transport other spacecraft or objects in space.

Эх сурвалж: НАСА

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гангийн стресс нь ширэнгэн ойн хөрсний функцийг өөрчлөхөд хүргэдэг

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газар дээрх мина болон TNT-д суурилсан тэсрээгүй сум илрүүлэх зорилгоор уурагт суурилсан биосенсор бүтээжээ.

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сиднейн их сургуулийн судлаачид NSW-ийн Хатан хааны нийгэмлэгийн гишүүнээр томилогдсон

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гангийн стресс нь ширэнгэн ойн хөрсний функцийг өөрчлөхөд хүргэдэг

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газар дээрх мина болон TNT-д суурилсан тэсрээгүй сум илрүүлэх зорилгоор уурагт суурилсан биосенсор бүтээжээ.

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн Персверанс Ровер Ангарагийн тоосны чөтгөрийг Жезеро тогоонд барьжээ

Oct 3, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал