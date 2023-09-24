Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий дээр цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийг газардуулсан байна

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 24, 2023
НАСА дэлхий дээр цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийг газардуулсан байна

NASA has successfully landed the largest asteroid sample ever collected back on Earth. The sample, collected as part of NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, is the US space agency’s first mission to collect a sample from an asteroid and the first by any agency since 2020. A capsule containing about 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu touched down in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City ahead of schedule. The sample will be given to a group of more than 200 people from 38 globally distributed institutions. Asteroid Bennu is a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, and scientists believe it can help shed light on how planets formed and evolved. Experts say the carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid serves as a time capsule from the earliest history of the solar system.

The sample will provide important clues that could help us understand the origin of organics and water that may have led to life on Earth. Unlike meteorites that fall to Earth, which quickly become contaminated upon contact with the atmosphere, the sample collected directly from Bennu will provide an unspoiled glimpse into the past. Sample return missions like Osiris-Rex are important because the returned samples are pristine and retain important information about their composition and history.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft launched on September 8, 2016, and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. After mapping the asteroid for almost two years, it collected a sample from the surface on October 20, 2020. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the analysis of the samples to uncover the secrets that asteroid Bennu holds about the formation of planets like Earth and the origins of life itself.

Эх сурвалж:

– NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission
- Манчестерийн их сургууль
- Байгалийн түүхийн музей
– British Natural History Museum
- Уорвикийн их сургууль

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон судлаачид TRAPPIST-1 гадаад гаригийн системийг судлахын тулд Жеймс Уэбб телескоп ашиглана.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx даалгавар нь астероидын дээжийг дэлхий рүү амжилттай буцаалаа.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Карибын тэнгисийн тоть хурдан буурч байгаа нь хүний ​​үйл ажиллагаатай холбоотой болохыг эртний ДНХ илрүүлжээ.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон судлаачид TRAPPIST-1 гадаад гаригийн системийг судлахын тулд Жеймс Уэбб телескоп ашиглана.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx даалгавар нь астероидын дээжийг дэлхий рүү амжилттай буцаалаа.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Карибын тэнгисийн тоть хурдан буурч байгаа нь хүний ​​үйл ажиллагаатай холбоотой болохыг эртний ДНХ илрүүлжээ.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийн зөвшөөрлийн тохиргоог удирдахын ач холбогдол

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал