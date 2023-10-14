Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн датчик сэтгэл зүй рүү аялах гэж байна

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 14, 2023
NASA has launched a spacecraft called Psyche on a mission to explore an object 2.2 billion miles away. Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid that could provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This asteroid is believed to be the remnants of a small planet or a novel celestial body that is yet unknown to scientists.

The spacecraft, traveling on a reusable SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, aims to uncover new information about the evolution of our solar system and how different celestial bodies interact with each other. It will be the first time that a world with a metal surface is visited by humans or robots.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton stated that their goal is to investigate the core of a planet, which is metaphorically referred to as exploring “inner space” while traveling through outer space. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is thought to be part of the iron-nickel core of a planetesimal, a building block of rocky planets.

Over the course of two years, the spacecraft will study Psyche using advanced instruments to examine its magnetic field, chemical and mineral composition, and topography. This mission will test out next-generation communications using lasers and utilize a propulsion system that harnesses energy from solar panels to create electric and magnetic fields.

The Psyche spacecraft is expected to arrive at its destination in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, in July 2029. This mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of celestial bodies and their role in shaping the solar system.

Эх сурвалж:
– NASA journeys to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche (2023, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2023

