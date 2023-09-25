Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн капсул нь урьд өмнө байгаагүй том астероидын дээжийг дэлхий рүү авчирлаа

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023
НАСА-гийн капсул нь урьд өмнө байгаагүй том астероидын дээжийг дэлхий рүү авчирлаа

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid has successfully made its way through Earth’s atmosphere and touched down in a desert in the United States. The capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, landed in a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City, Utah. This marks the completion of a six-year joint mission between NASA and the University of Arizona.

The celestial specimen was collected from the asteroid Bennu, which is believed to be 4.5 billion years old. The asteroid is described as an ancient, 510-meter-wide object located between Earth and Mars. The sample is anticipated to be a mixture of rocks and dust particles, rich in carbon and some of the earliest solid particles to form in our solar system. It may even contain exotic specs and grains that predate our Sun.

The significance of this mission lies in the size of the asteroid sample collected. While other missions have returned asteroid samples in the past, this sample is comparatively substantial. Scientists estimate that the capsule holds at least 250 grams of rubble, but the exact amount will be determined once the container is opened. This mission builds upon the success of Japan’s JAXA missions, which paved the way for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission.

Australia is involved in the analysis of the samples, with experts from various universities collaborating on the research. Associate Professor Nick Timms from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences is one of the scientists analyzing the asteroid sample. Their goal is to understand the organic molecules and compounds preserved on Bennu, the formation and persistence of asteroids like Bennu, and the presence of resources such as water on these asteroids.

NASA hopes to discover valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth through the study of asteroids like Bennu. These asteroids are relics of the early solar system and may contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. The success of missions like OSIRIS-REx not only contributes to our knowledge of the universe but also paves the way for future space and planetary research.

Эх сурвалж:
– НАСА-гийн OSIRIS-REx номлол
– Associate Professor Nick Timms from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Мэдрэл судлаачид нэгдсэн мэдээллийн онолын талаар маргаж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал