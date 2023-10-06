Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн системийн өргөн хүрээний аюулгүй байдлын төсөл нь нисэхийн эрсдэлийн удирдлага, аюулгүй байдлын баталгааг ахиулсан.

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 6, 2023
НАСА-гийн системийн өргөн хүрээний аюулгүй байдлын төсөл нь нисэхийн эрсдэлийн удирдлага, аюулгүй байдлын баталгааг ахиулсан.

Дүгнэлт:

NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project recently completed a major milestone with the successful implementation of Technical Challenge 1 (TC-1): In-Time Terminal Area Risk Management. This event showcased the key takeaways and technology demonstrations from TC-1, and engaged stakeholders and partners in discussions about the potential of the tools, techniques, and processes developed in the project. The TC-1 capabilities aim to proactively identify emerging risks and monitor safety margins to prevent accidents and incidents. These new technologies utilize risk assessment algorithms, predictive modeling, and advanced data analytics methods to improve current safety management systems and shape future operational systems.

One of the major achievements of TC-1 is the development and demonstration of methods to enhance risk management and safety assurance processes by identifying risks and causal factors before accidents or incidents occur. Integrated risk assessment capabilities have been established to monitor and evaluate operations in terminal areas, utilizing advanced data analytics and predictive model development. Additionally, TC-1 has collaborated with partners to develop Machine Learning Analytics Tools that identify and characterize operational risks, monitor and integrate data, evaluate risk mitigation strategies, and determine causal and contributing factors.

The findings of TC-1 are foundational for the rest of the SWS technical challenges. The project sets the stage for the upcoming Technical Challenge 6 (TC-6), which aims to build upon the progress made in TC-1 and address the safety challenges faced by the transforming aviation industry. The SWS project extends its appreciation to the subproject managers and coordinators who made the successful completion of TC-1 possible.

(Source: NASA’s System-Wide Safety project)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Тохиромжтой механизм бүхий жижиг механик төхөөрөмжүүдийн хил хязгаарыг түлхэж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Усны зуурамтгай чанарыг урьдчилан таамаглах OPC ба OPC3 усны загваруудын нарийвчлал

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Галактикийн хөршүүд: NGC 3558 ба LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Тохиромжтой механизм бүхий жижиг механик төхөөрөмжүүдийн хил хязгаарыг түлхэж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Усны зуурамтгай чанарыг урьдчилан таамаглах OPC ба OPC3 усны загваруудын нарийвчлал

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Галактикийн хөршүүд: NGC 3558 ба LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэгийн Aditya-L1 нарны сансрын ажиглалтын станцын зам мөрийг засч байна

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал