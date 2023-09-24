Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

НАСА-гийн анхны астероидын дээж Ютагийн цөлд хүрчээ

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 24, 2023
НАСА-гийн анхны астероидын дээж Ютагийн цөлд хүрчээ

The seven-year mission of NASA’s Osiris-REx spacecraft came to a successful conclusion as it gently landed its first collection of asteroid samples in the Utah desert. The compact sample capsule was deployed from a distance of 63,000 miles during a close pass by Earth and touched down four hours later on a secluded portion of military land. Meanwhile, the main spacecraft will continue its mission to explore another asteroid.

The collected samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the center, they will join the hundreds of pounds of moon rocks that were gathered by the Apollo astronauts over half a century ago. Dante Lauretta, the mission’s lead scientist from the University of Arizona, will accompany the sample to Texas. The opening of the container in Houston will be a significant moment as it will reveal the amount of material collected.

NASA plans to publicly unveil the asteroid sample on October 11 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The reveal will be accompanied by a news conference where NASA’s OSIRIS-REx science team will discuss their initial analysis of the sample. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Эх сурвалж: Hindustan Times

Эх сурвалж:
– Definition of Osiris-REx spacecraft: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer
– Definition of Johnson Space Center: A NASA facility located in Houston, Texas, that serves as the lead center for human spaceflight activities and houses numerous research and testing facilities.
– Definition of Apollo astronauts: The astronauts who participated in NASA’s Apollo missions, which were responsible for landing the first humans on the moon.
– Definition of moon rocks: Rocks collected from the moon’s surface during the Apollo missions for scientific study and analysis.

By Вики Ставропулу

Шинжлэх ухаан

Экстремаль орчинд бичил биетний эукариотуудыг судлах нь: Хүчиллэг геотермаль нууруудын ойлголт

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Дэлхийн царцдасын өсөлт: удаан бөгөөд тогтвортой

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Антарктидын далайн мөсөнд үзүүлэх уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө дээд амжилт тогтоожээ

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

