Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

NASA Astronaut and Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth After Year-Long Space Mission

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023
NASA Astronaut and Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth After Year-Long Space Mission

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, successfully returned to Earth on Wednesday after spending over a year in space. Rubio’s extended stay set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, the trio’s stay on the International Space Station (ISS) was extended to 371 days due to unforeseen circumstances. Their original Soyuz capsule was damaged by space debris, resulting in the loss of coolant and overheating concerns. As a result, the replacement Soyuz capsule, which was launched in February, was used for their return to Earth.

Rubio’s record-breaking spaceflight exceeded the previous U.S. endurance record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, Russia holds the overall record with a duration of 437 days.

During their time in space, the astronauts logged 157 million miles and circumnavigated the Earth nearly 6,000 times. Rubio, who is an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed the emotional difficulty of being away from his family for such a long period. He missed important milestones, including his oldest child completing her first year at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Upon their return, Rubio and his fellow crew members were commended by the space station’s new commander, Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen, for their dedication and perseverance. Rubio emphasized that hugging his wife and children was his top priority now that he was back on Earth.

While Rubio currently holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful return of the crew marks a significant achievement in space exploration and highlights the challenges faced by astronauts during extended stays in space.

Эх сурвалж:
- Associated Press (AP)
- Hindustan Times

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраяан-3 модуль дээрх шинжлэх ухааны хэрэгсэл нь ирээдүйн экзопланетийн судалгаанд хангалттай мэдээлэл илгээж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер, Прагян Ровер нарын итгэл найдвар унтарна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

JWST-ийн ажиглалтууд оддын бохирдол нь TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet-ийн хэмжилтэд саад учруулж байгааг харуулж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраяан-3 модуль дээрх шинжлэх ухааны хэрэгсэл нь ирээдүйн экзопланетийн судалгаанд хангалттай мэдээлэл илгээж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер, Прагян Ровер нарын итгэл найдвар унтарна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

JWST-ийн ажиглалтууд оддын бохирдол нь TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet-ийн хэмжилтэд саад учруулж байгааг харуулж байна.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өөр нэг ойрын дуудлага: 2023 SW6 астероид дэлхийд ойртож байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал