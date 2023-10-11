Magnetars and Starquakes: A possible explanation for fast radio bursts

Astronomers have long been fascinated by fast radio bursts (FRBs), which are sudden blasts of radio-frequency radiation that last just a few microseconds. These bursts of energy have been a mystery since their discovery in 2007. However, researchers at the University of Tokyo have provided new evidence that suggests some FRBs may be caused by “starquakes” on the surface of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are already extreme objects, resulting from the collapse of massive stars. They have a dense core composed mainly of neutrons and protons. However, magnetars are an even more extreme type of neutron star. They have intense magnetic fields that are a trillion times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field and can lead to highly energetic events. These events can be triggered by particle acceleration or magnetic disturbances within the neutron star.

In 2020, an FRB was detected coming from a soft gamma-ray repeater known as SGR 1935+2154, which is thought to be a magnetar. This discovery seemed to support the idea that magnetars could be responsible for some FRBs. Additionally, there have been FRBs that do not repeat, suggesting that the conditions that produce them may destroy their source, such as in the case of a blitzar. A blitzar is caused by the sudden collapse of an overly massive neutron star, releasing energy in the form of a fast radio burst.

Further research in 2022 revealed an FRB composed of nine individual bursts separated by 215 milliseconds, indicating that the source of the burst was likely near the surface of a magnetar. One proposed explanation for this burst is a phenomenon called a starquake, where the crust of the magnetar vibrates and emits bursts of radiation at a specific frequency.

This new evidence regarding starquakes on magnetars provides a potential explanation for the origins of some FRBs. By understanding the mechanisms behind these powerful bursts of energy, astronomers can gain insight into the nature of these extreme cosmic events.

