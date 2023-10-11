Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Эртний далайн гадаргын температурын хөргөлт нь Ордовикийн биологийн төрөлжилтөд хүргэж болзошгүйг харуулсан загвар

A team of Earth scientists from France and Norway has developed a model to explain the Great Ordovician Biodiversification, the largest surge in marine biology in Earth’s history. The researchers suggest that the increase in ocean diversity 450 million years ago was largely due to cooling of global sea surface temperatures.

Previous studies have proposed various explanations for the sudden surge in ocean diversity during the Great Ordovician Biodiversification, including increases in atmospheric oxygen, continental drift, and the effects of a meteor strike. However, this new model focuses on the cooling of sea surface temperatures as the most likely cause.

By combining climate model data, fossil data, and ecological models, the researchers created a model that depicts conditions from approximately 440 to 490 million years ago. The model shows that as atmospheric temperatures dropped, so did ocean surface temperatures, particularly in shallow regions. This led to cooling gradients, with the coldest water near the poles and warmer water toward the equator.

According to the researchers, these cooling gradients created conditions that were more favorable for sea life. Before the Great Ordovician Biodiversification, ocean temperatures were too warm to support diverse marine species, particularly in the tropics. However, as the sea cooled, species would have moved toward the equator, resulting in different types of species evolving to adapt to the changing temperature gradients.

This research provides insights into the factors that contributed to the surge in marine biodiversity during the Great Ordovician Biodiversification. The findings highlight the importance of understanding past climate changes and their impact on Earth’s ecosystems.

Daniel Eliahou Ontiveros et al, Impact of global climate cooling on Ordovician marine biodiversity, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41685-w

