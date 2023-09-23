Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Элсний таталцлыг эсэргүүцдэг: Шинжлэх ухааны конвенцийг эсэргүүцдэг үзэгдэл

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023
Элсний таталцлыг эсэргүүцдэг: Шинжлэх ухааны конвенцийг эсэргүүцдэг үзэгдэл

Researchers at Lehigh University have made a remarkable discovery that defies conventional wisdom: sand flowing uphill. This unprecedented phenomenon challenges previously held beliefs about granular materials and opens up new avenues for scientific exploration.

The study, published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications, sheds light on a spectacle that defies explanation. James Gilchrist, a professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Lehigh’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, and one of the authors of the paper, expressed his astonishment, stating, “After using equations that describe the flow of granular materials, we were able to conclusively show that these particles were indeed moving like a granular material, except they were flowing uphill.”

Granular materials, such as sand, have long been subject to scientific scrutiny because of their unique behaviors. They possess both solid-like and fluid-like properties, making their dynamics complex and challenging to understand. In this study, the researchers focused on analyzing the behavior of sand particles flowing in a controlled environment.

Through meticulous experiments and mathematical modeling, the researchers observed sand particles moving against gravity, an extraordinary discovery that contradicts our traditional understanding of how granular materials behave. This finding indicates that there may be more to granular dynamics than previously thought.

The implications of this research are far-reaching, touching fields beyond engineering and material science. Understanding the underlying mechanisms behind this phenomenon could impact various industries, such as construction, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, it could inspire new approaches to transportation and industrial processes.

The discovery of sand flowing uphill uncovers a whole new realm of scientific inquiry. As researchers dig deeper into this uncharted territory, we can anticipate further breakthroughs that will challenge our existing knowledge and drive innovation in multiple disciplines.

