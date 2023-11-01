Шинэ судалгаагаар Ангараг гараг дээр эртний голын өргөн сүлжээг илрүүлжээ

A recent study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) has shed new light on the presence of rivers on Mars. Contrary to previous assumptions, the study suggests that Mars had an even more extensive network of rivers than initially believed. The findings were based on data collected from the Curiosity rover in Gale Crater.

Traditionally, scientists have detected the remnants of Martian rivers through identifiable features like old riverbeds and fluvial ridges. However, the Penn State study introduces a unique type of erosion feature called bench-and-nose formations, which were primarily observed within craters. These formations consist of long, narrow benches accompanied by truncated ridges known as noses.

By employing numerical models that simulated erosional processes over billions of years, the researchers discovered that these bench-and-nose formations were most likely river deposits. The comparative analysis of Mars and Earth’s stratigraphy further supported this hypothesis, as it revealed similar features on both planets.

What makes these erosional formations prevalent in craters? The answer lies in the dominance of wind erosion on Mars, which is primarily influenced by the unique topography of craters, channeling winds in specific directions. By modifying computer models to incorporate directional erosion caused by wind in craters, the researchers were able to generate bench-and-nose formations instead of the traditional fluvial ridges.

The implications of this study are significant. Not only does it expand our understanding of Mars’ geological history, but it also raises the possibility of undiscovered river deposits existing throughout the planet. Benjamin Cardenas, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State, notes that this suggests a larger section of Mars’ sedimentary record might have been shaped by rivers during a potentially habitable period.

The existence of rivers on Mars prompts the question: Could they have supported life? Cardenas proposes that Mars’ river corridors may have played similar roles to those on Earth, maintaining the conditions suitable for life and facilitating various essential cycles. The newfound evidence of extensive ancient rivers on Mars paints a more optimistic picture of the planet’s potential for sustaining life in the past.

Q: How did researchers identify the extensive ancient river network on Mars?

A: Researchers used data collected from the Curiosity rover and conducted numerical simulations of erosional processes on Mars, comparing them to Earth’s stratigraphy.

Q: What are bench-and-nose formations?

A: Bench-and-nose formations consist of long, narrow benches accompanied by truncated ridges called noses. They are erosional features associated with ancient river deposits.

Q: Why are bench-and-nose formations prevalent in craters?

A: The topography of craters on Mars directs wind erosion, making crater environments conducive to the formation of bench-and-nose features.

Q: What implications does the study have?

A: The study suggests the existence of undiscovered river deposits on Mars and expands our understanding of the planet’s geological history.

Q: Could Mars’ rivers have supported life?

A: The researchers propose that Mars’ river corridors may have played similar roles to Earth’s, making it possible for them to have supported life.