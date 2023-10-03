Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Нобелийн физикийн шагналд гэрэл, шинэ материал, сансрын хайгуулын боломжит өрсөлдөгчдийн судалгаа

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 3, 2023
Нобелийн физикийн шагналд гэрэл, шинэ материал, сансрын хайгуулын боломжит өрсөлдөгчдийн судалгаа

The Nobel Physics Prize, set to be announced on Tuesday, has experts speculating about potential laureates in the field. One contender could be French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier for her work on short laser pulses that allow for the observation of electron movement in molecules. Another potential candidate is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her exploration of the universe using cosmic neutrinos.

The field of quantum mechanics has also garnered attention, with notable figures such as Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and the US’s Peter Shor being considered for their contributions to quantum computing. Other contenders in the field include Yakir Aharonov and Michael Berry, who have made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

Practical applications of physics are also in the running. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in spintronic materials, is being recognized for his critical work in increasing data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives. Sharon Glotzer, a US physicist, has been highlighted for her strategies in controlling the assembly process to engineer new materials.

The field of light research has also caught attention. John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” where he uses materials to bend light and make objects invisible, is a possible contender. Other areas of interest include photovoltaics, the conversion of light into electricity, and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be closely followed by the Chemistry Prize the following day, with the Literature and Peace Prizes to be announced later in the week.

Эх сурвалж: AFP

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй мочевин үйлдвэрлэх шинэ аргыг нээлээ

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний архитектурын техник нь металл-органик хүрээний гүйцэтгэлийг сайжруулах шинэ хандлагыг өдөөж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хувийн болгосон вэб туршлагын хувьд күүки тохиргоог удирдахын ач холбогдол

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй мочевин үйлдвэрлэх шинэ аргыг нээлээ

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Эртний архитектурын техник нь металл-органик хүрээний гүйцэтгэлийг сайжруулах шинэ хандлагыг өдөөж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хувийн болгосон вэб туршлагын хувьд күүки тохиргоог удирдахын ач холбогдол

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өмнөд Солонгосын судлаачид засгийн газраас судалгааны төсвөө танахыг санал болгож байгааг эсэргүүцэж байна

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал