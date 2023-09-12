Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар судлалын комбучагийн шинэ боломжууд

ByВики Ставропулу

Есдүгээр сар сарын 12, 2023
Сансар судлалын комбучагийн шинэ боломжууд

Scientists are exploring the potential of kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, in space exploration. Kombucha cultures, which consist of bacteria and yeast, have unique characteristics that make them suitable for survival in harsh conditions. Researchers have discovered that these cultures can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation, making them an ideal candidate for space missions.

One of the most promising aspects of kombucha cultures is their ability to generate oxygen. By harnessing the oxygen-producing capabilities of these microbes, astronauts could potentially reduce their reliance on external sources for breathable air. This could significantly enhance future space missions and pave the way for human colonization on the moon or Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has conducted experiments to test the resilience of kombucha cultures in space. Bacteria found in these cultures were sent to the International Space Station and observed to repair their DNA after exposure to cosmic radiation. This demonstrates their ability to adapt and survive in extraterrestrial environments.

Scientists envision a future where kombucha cultures accompany astronauts on space missions. These cultures could be utilized to generate oxygen, providing a sustainable source of breathable air for long-duration missions. The researchers even speculate that kombucha could serve as a bio-factory, producing not only oxygen but other essential resources needed for human survival in space.

The potential applications of kombucha in space exploration are exciting and hold promise for the future of human space missions. As researchers continue to study the properties of these microorganisms, they hope to see kombucha samples being utilized on the moon and beyond.

Эх сурвалж:
- Европын сансрын агентлаг (ESA)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Хүний мөр, тохойн хөдөлгөөн нь мод унахаас хэрхэн үүссэн бэ?

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ нотлох баримтууд нь K2-18b экзопланет дээрх усны нөөцийг харуулж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Гайхамшигтай нээлт нь туйлын цагираг галактикуудын талаарх шинэ ойлголтуудыг илчилсэн юм

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Технологийн

iOS 17 болон macOS Sonoma-ийн сэтгэл хөдөлгөм онцлогуудыг судалж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Технологийн

13-р сарын XNUMX-ны BGMI кодыг эргүүлэн авах: Battlegrounds Mobile India-д зориулсан сэтгэл хөдөлгөм шагналуудыг аваарай.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Мэдээ

Acer XV242F: 540 Гц давтамжтай тоглоомын шинэ дэлгэц зах зээлд гарч байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Мэдээ

iPhone 15 Pro: Үнэ ба бэлэн байдал

Есдүгээр сар сарын 13, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал