Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Үүлнээс олдсон микропластикууд ба тэдгээрийн уур амьсгалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023
Үүлнээс олдсон микропластикууд ба тэдгээрийн уур амьсгалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Researchers in Japan have confirmed that microplastics, defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, are present in clouds. This discovery suggests that microplastics may be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the mists that shroud the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama. The samples were then analyzed using advanced imaging techniques to determine their physical and chemical properties.

The researchers found that the airborne microplastics contained nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber, ranging in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of plastic. Of particular concern was the abundance of “hydrophilic” or water-loving polymers, which suggests that these particles play a significant role in rapid cloud formation and, subsequently, climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed proactively, it may have irreversible and serious environmental consequences in the future. Microplastics that reach the upper atmosphere degrade when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

The transport mechanisms of microplastics have remained unclear, but this study provides new insights into their presence in cloud water. Additionally, emerging evidence suggests that microplastics have a range of impacts on human health, including effects on heart and lung health, cancer risks, and widespread environmental harm.

This research further emphasizes the urgent need to address the issue of microplastic pollution and its potential consequences for both the environment and human well-being.

Эх сурвалж:
– Байгаль орчны химийн захидал
- Васедагийн их сургууль

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал