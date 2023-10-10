Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Физикийн шинэ хууль нь орчлон ертөнцийн симуляцийн таамаглалыг дэмждэг

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 10, 2023
Physicist Dr. Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth has proposed a new law of physics that lends support to the theory that our universe is a simulated reality. Drawing on the field of information physics, Dr. Vopson suggests that physical reality is composed of bits of information. His latest research, based on principles of thermodynamics and information dynamics, has implications across various scientific disciplines, including biology, atomic physics, and cosmology.

The simulated universe hypothesis proposes that what we experience as reality is actually an artificial construct, similar to a computer simulation. This theory is popular among prominent figures like Elon Musk and is rooted in the field of information physics, which views physical reality as fundamentally composed of informational bits.

Dr. Vopson’s pioneering research has led to groundbreaking findings. He previously published a study demonstrating that information has mass and that elementary particles store information about themselves, much like DNA stores genetic information. In his latest work, Dr. Vopson established the second law of information dynamics, challenging the conventional understanding of genetic mutations and providing new insights in fields such as genetic research, evolutionary biology, and virology.

Furthermore, the new law has implications in atomic physics, explaining the behavior of electrons in multi-electron atoms. It sheds light on phenomena like Hund’s rule and provides a better understanding of the stability of chemicals. In cosmology, the second law of information dynamics is shown to be a cosmological necessity, supporting its validity in an adiabatically expanding universe.

Dr. Vopson’s research also suggests a link between information and the fabric of the universe. He argues that information is the fundamental building block of the universe and may even be the elusive dark matter that composes a significant portion of the universe. This principle, known as the mass-energy-information equivalence, is supported by the second law of information dynamics, which suggests that information is a physical entity equivalent to mass and energy.

Dr. Vopson’s work marks a significant advancement in the study of the simulated universe hypothesis, moving it from the realm of philosophy to mainstream science. Further empirical testing, such as experiments to confirm the existence of the fifth state of matter, will be necessary to fully explore the implications of this new law of physics.

Эх сурвалж: Портсмутийн их сургууль

