Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Олон улсын ажиглалтын сарны шөнө Бейкерсфилд хотод болно

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 16, 2023
Олон улсын ажиглалтын сарны шөнө Бейкерсфилд хотод болно

The Kern Astronomical Society is organizing an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. This event offers the community a chance to see the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at no cost.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, allowing participants to witness the beauty of these celestial bodies up close and personal. However, if you are unable to attend the event, NASA suggests alternative ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

These alternatives include simply looking up at the moon, using a telescope or binoculars for a closer view, capturing stunning photographs of the moon, relaxing on your couch while gazing at the moon, exploring its topography by touch, creating and admiring moon art, listening to the moon, taking a virtual field trip to the moon, and seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft. Additionally, observing the moon throughout the year can help deepen one’s understanding of our natural satellite.

For more detailed information and resources on International Observe the Moon Night, you can visit the NASA website.

Эх сурвалж:
– Kern Astronomical Society
- НАСА

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Telescope: an optical instrument used for observing remote objects, consisting of a long tube with lenses and/or mirrors that gather and focus light.
– Binoculars: a pair of small telescopes mounted side by side, allowing for enhanced vision and depth perception when observing distant objects.
– Topography: the arrangement of the physical features of an area, such as mountains, rivers, and valleys.
– Spacecraft: a vehicle designed for travel or operation in outer space.

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Оддын урсгалыг олох нь: НАСА-гийн Нэнси Грейс Ромын сансрын дурангийн үүрэг

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

2020 онд Пантаналд гал түймрийн сүйрлийн нөлөө

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Циклотроны цацрагийн ялгаруулалтын спектроскопи: баригдашгүй нейтриногийн массыг хэмжих ирээдүйтэй арга

Oct 18, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Оддын урсгалыг олох нь: НАСА-гийн Нэнси Грейс Ромын сансрын дурангийн үүрэг

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

2020 онд Пантаналд гал түймрийн сүйрлийн нөлөө

Oct 18, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Циклотроны цацрагийн ялгаруулалтын спектроскопи: баригдашгүй нейтриногийн массыг хэмжих ирээдүйтэй арга

Oct 18, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хөрсний гулсалтыг ойлгох, бууруулах: Шаардлагатай хүчин чармайлт

Oct 18, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал