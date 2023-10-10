Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

O2-Макротөхөөрөмж: 1-р хэлбэрийн чихрийн шижингийн ирээдүйтэй шийдэл

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 10, 2023
O2-Макротөхөөрөмж: 1-р хэлбэрийн чихрийн шижингийн ирээдүйтэй шийдэл

Type 1 diabetes poses a significant challenge in the medical field, as traditional treatments are often unable to fully restore normal insulin function. The idea of transplanting insulin-producing cells into patients to resolve this issue sounds simple in theory, but it is complicated by the body’s immune system, which tends to attack and destroy these transplanted cells. However, a potential solution may lie in the O2-Macrodevice, an implantable insulin-producing bioreactor developed by MIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

This device encapsulates islet cells, responsible for insulin production, within a semipermeable membrane. This allows the insulin to diffuse into the bloodstream, while also enabling glucose, which regulates insulin production, to enter the islet cells. However, a limitation of this encapsulation method is the lack of oxygen supply to the islet cells within the capsule, which is crucial for their viability.

To tackle this issue, the O2-Macrodevice utilizes electrolysis. It employs a small power-harvesting circuit that generates oxygen directly from the patient’s own interstitial water. By applying a current across a proton-exchange membrane, the device breaks down water molecules into molecular oxygen, which is supplied to the islet cells. Meanwhile, the hydrogen produced during this process harmlessly disperses.

Preliminary studies on diabetic mice have shown promising results. Mice implanted with the O2-Macrodevice successfully maintained controlled blood glucose levels, whereas those who received an implant with the disabled oxygen-generating cell experienced hyperglycemia after only two weeks. This suggests that the device effectively addresses the issue of oxygen supply, improving the viability of the implanted islet cells.

Furthermore, the research team behind the O2-Macrodevice has also considered mass production methods, exploring ways to manufacture the cell chamber required for the implant. By utilizing photolithography on standard 150-mm silicon wafers, they are paving the way for potential commercial production of this technology.

While skepticism is understandable due to previous disappointments in the development of artificial pancreas treatments, the O2-Macrodevice offers a fresh approach that could yield promising outcomes. By treating diabetes as an engineering challenge, healthcare professionals may uncover innovative solutions for managing and potentially curing this chronic condition.

Эх сурвалж:
- Эх сурвалж нийтлэл

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхийн ойролцоох астероид 2023 TF4-ийг илрүүллээ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал