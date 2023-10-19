Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Дэлхийн агаар мандалд объектуудын гайхалтай нэвтрэлт

Oct 19, 2023
Summary: When objects enter Earth’s atmosphere, they often create a fiery blaze due to the intense friction with the air. This article explores the fascinating phenomenon of objects entering Earth’s atmosphere, including the science behind it.

When objects such as meteors, space debris, or spacecraft re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, they experience an awe-inspiring transformation. As these objects encounter the Earth’s atmosphere, they encounter immense friction due to the air molecules colliding with them at high speeds.

The intense friction generates a tremendous amount of heat, causing the objects to heat up and produce a fiery glow. The heat quickly vaporizes the material on the leading edge of the objects, creating a luminous plasma trail that is visible from the ground. This stunning display is commonly referred to as a “fiery blaze.”

The process of entering Earth’s atmosphere is known as atmospheric entry. It is a critical phase for spacecraft returning from space missions, as the intense heat generated during this phase needs to be managed to ensure the survival of the vehicle and its occupants.

Scientists and engineers employ various measures to protect objects, such as spacecraft, from the extreme heat during atmospheric entry. Thermal protection systems, like heat shields made of materials capable of withstanding high temperatures, are used to ensure the safe passage of objects through the fiery blaze.

The study of atmospheric entry and the understanding of the physics behind it are essential for space exploration. By comprehending the forces and effects involved, scientists and engineers can develop better strategies to protect objects and improve the safety of space missions.

НАСА Бархасбадийн сарны Io-ийн нарийвчилсан зургийг нийтэлж, Бархасбадийн агаар мандлын шинэ шинж чанарыг илрүүллээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинээр олдсон CCTV-ийн бичлэг Мельбурн дахь чанга тэсрэлтээс өмнөх гэрлийн гялбааг илрүүлжээ.

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Нарны сөнөхөөс амьд үлдэх нь: V гаригийн хувь заяа

Oct 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота

