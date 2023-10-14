Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гүн хөх далайн өнгө өөрчлөгдөж байна

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 14, 2023
Гүн хөх далайн өнгө өөрчлөгдөж байна

The deep-blue sea is undergoing a transformation, as it is turning a touch greener. This change may seem insignificant, but it actually serves as an indicator of the health and ecosystem of the ocean. The change in color is due to an increase in phytoplankton, which are microscopic organisms that carry out photosynthesis. These organisms play a crucial role in the aquatic food web and the carbon cycle.

A team of researchers, led by B. B. Cael, a principal scientist at the U.K.’s Oceanographic Institute, discovered this shift in the color of the ocean surface. The change in hue aligns with the predictions made about the impact of climate change on ocean ecosystems. This is a significant finding, considering that the global ocean covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface.

Phytoplankton communities flourish in the upper layers of the ocean, where sunlight is abundant. They play a vital role in the global carbon cycle, as they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Additionally, they form the basis of the aquatic food chain, providing sustenance for various marine organisms.

The increase in phytoplankton can have far-reaching effects on the marine ecosystem. Although it may seem positive initially, an overabundance of these organisms can lead to harmful algal blooms, which can release toxins into the water and harm marine life. Moreover, excessive growth of phytoplankton can deplete oxygen levels in the water, creating dead zones where marine life cannot survive.

Understanding the changes in phytoplankton populations and their impact on ocean ecosystems is crucial for monitoring and mitigating the effects of climate change. This finding highlights the need for further research and emphasizes the importance of protecting our oceans and their delicate ecosystems.

Эх сурвалж:

– [Source 1: NASA](https://www.nasa.gov)
– [Source 2: U.K.’s Oceanographic Institute] (to be added)

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий рүү ойртож буй астероидыг илрүүлэв

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гелиосфер: Манай нарны аймгийн эргэн тойрон дахь аварга бөмбөлөг

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Күүкийг ойлгох: Та юу мэдэх хэрэгтэй вэ

Oct 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхий рүү ойртож буй астероидыг илрүүлэв

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Есөн гаригийн нууцлаг хайлт: Баримт уу, уран зохиол уу?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал