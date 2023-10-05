Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Жижиг CRISPR ген засварлах хэрэгсэл нь генетикийн эмгэгийг эмчлэх амлалт өгдөг

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 5, 2023
Жижиг CRISPR ген засварлах хэрэгсэл нь генетикийн эмгэгийг эмчлэх амлалт өгдөг

Scientists have developed a new CRISPR gene-editing tool, AsCas12f, that is smaller and more efficient than the commonly used Cas9 enzyme. The smaller size of AsCas12f allows for more efficient packaging into carrier viruses, which can then be delivered into living cells. This breakthrough could lead to more compact and effective genome-editing applications in humans.

Researchers created a library of possible AsCas12f mutations and selected the ones that would engineer an enzyme with 10 times more editing ability than the original version. This engineered AsCas12f has already been tested successfully in mice, showing promise for future treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

The team used cryogenic electron microscopy to analyze AsCas12f and engineer the new version. By studying the structure of the enzyme, they were able to identify and select mutations that would enhance its genome-editing activity.

CRISPR-Cas9, the most well-known gene-editing tool, has limitations in terms of its size. To overcome this limitation, researchers have been searching for a smaller Cas protein that can be efficiently packaged into adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) for delivery into cells. AAVs are not harmful to patients and have a lower likelihood of provoking an immune response.

Cas9, while effective, often lacks efficiency when used for gene therapy due to its large size. The development of the smaller AsCas12f enzyme provides a solution to this problem. Its compact size allows for more efficient delivery and could lead to improved treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

Эх сурвалж:
– Эх сурвалж нийтлэл: [Эх сурвалжийн нийтлэлийн нэрийг оруулна уу]
– DNADNA Definition: Deoxyribonucleic acid is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction.
– Virus Definition: A virus is a tiny infectious agent that consists of genetic material surrounded by a protein coat and can infect a wide range of organisms, including humans.
– Amino Acid Definition: Amino acids are organic compounds used to build proteins. There are 20 types of amino acids, and their sequences determine the structure and function of proteins.
– Зургийн эх сурвалж: [Зургийн эх сурвалж оруулах]

