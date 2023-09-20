Маш том телескоп: Орчлон ертөнцийн нууцыг нээх

The construction of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) in Chile’s Atacama desert is currently underway, with the ambitious goal of creating the largest telescope ever built. With a primary mirror diameter of 39 meters – slightly smaller than the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris – and a main structure weighing a staggering 3700 tonnes, the ELT aims to revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

At the heart of the ELT is an advanced imager called MICADO (Multi-Adaptive Optics Imaging Camera for Deep Observations). Developed by the Space and Astrophysics Instrumentation Research Laboratory (LESIA) of the Paris Observatory, MICADO will enable the ELT to capture detailed images of distant galaxies, individual stars, and even aid in the search for exoplanets beyond our own solar system.

One of the challenges faced by ground-based observations is the turbulence of the Earth’s atmosphere, which degrades the quality of the images. To compensate for this, the ELT incorporates an adaptive optics system. Yann Clenet from LESIA explains that this system measures the deformation of light using a sensor, and then uses corrective optics – mirrors with actuators – to improve the image quality. A powerful computer determines the commands to be sent to the mirrors, ensuring optimal performance.

The ELT’s five-mirror configuration will provide astronomers with unprecedented sharpness and clarity in their observations. With its massive size and innovative technology, the ELT promises to unlock new insights into the mysteries of the universe and expand our knowledge of the cosmos.

Эх сурвалж:

- Европын өмнөд ажиглалтын төв (ESO)

– Space and Astrophysics Instrumentation Research Laboratory (LESIA) of the Paris Observatory in Meudon

Тодорхойлолтууд:

– Multi-Adaptive Optics Imaging Camera for Deep Observations (MICADO): an advanced imager developed for the Extremely Large Telescope

– Exoplanets: planets that exist outside of our own solar system

– Adaptive optics: a technique used to compensate for atmospheric turbulence in ground-based observations by measuring and correcting for the deformation of light