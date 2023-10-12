Хотын амьдрал

НАСА Амес судалгааны төвийн Нислэгийн системийг хэрэгжүүлэх салбар

The Flight Systems Implementation Branch of the Space Biosciences Division at NASA Ames Research Center is responsible for the development and integration of bioscience payloads for spaceflight projects. This branch uses a multi-disciplinary team approach that combines science, engineering, and operations to ensure mission success and meet customer requirements.

The branch is involved in various aspects of payload development and integration. They have the capability to design and fabricate new hardware, as well as modify existing commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) equipment. They are experienced in integrating payloads for both manned and unmanned spaceflights.

One of the key responsibilities of the branch is spaceflight verification testing and analysis. They have a deep understanding of the hardware requirements for spaceflight and are able to perform tests on-site to verify that the hardware meets those requirements. They also prepare written analysis and reports based on their findings. In addition, they are involved in the selection and certification of COTS equipment for use in space.

The branch also handles payload management and operations. They provide project oversight for hardware development, science, and operations management. They are responsible for scheduling and risk management, as well as coordination and operations for international experiments.

Payload support is another area of expertise for the branch. They provide pre- and post-launch logistics support, as well as coordination and process development for payload operations. They are also involved in data and biospecimen collection and archiving.

The branch has access to ground acceleration facilities, including human-rated and non-human rated centrifuges. These facilities are used for various research and testing activities involving humans, non-human subjects, and hardware. The branch is able to customize protocols for specific experimental trials and can design and manufacture unique hardware in-house.

Overall, the Flight Systems Implementation Branch plays a crucial role in the development and integration of bioscience payloads for spaceflight projects. Their multi-disciplinary approach and expertise in various aspects of payload development make them a valuable asset to NASA’s space exploration efforts.

