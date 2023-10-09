Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаагаар хүмүүс Хойд Америкт төсөөлж байснаас хэдэн мянган жилийн өмнө ирсэн болохыг баталжээ.

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 9, 2023
Шинэ судалгаагаар хүмүүс Хойд Америкт төсөөлж байснаас хэдэн мянган жилийн өмнө ирсэн болохыг баталжээ.

A new study has confirmed that the first humans arrived in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum, which occurred about 20,000 years ago. This finding contradicts previous beliefs that humans arrived in North America much later. The study, published in the journal Science, is a follow-up research to a 2021 study that initially uncovered ancient human footprints in White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The study’s findings suggest that early humans and large animals, known as megafauna, co-existed for millions of years before the extinction event of the terminal Pleistocene. During this event, numerous species of large mammals, including mammoths, ground sloths, and beavers, went extinct. North America experienced the most significant extinction event, with 32 genera of large animals disappearing within a span of 2000 years.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers employed two new independent approaches. The first involved radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, which belongs to terrestrial plants and avoids the potential inaccuracies associated with dating aquatic plants, as was done in the original study. By isolating and analyzing approximately 75,000 pollen grains for each sample, the researchers were able to establish a minimum age for the footprints.

The second technique used was optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method confirmed that the quartz samples collected within the layers containing the footprints had a minimum age of about 21,500 years.

These findings provide compelling evidence that the first humans arrived in North America approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. The confirmation of an earlier arrival challenges previous assumptions about human migration patterns and highlights the extensive timeline of human-megafauna coexistence on the continent.

Эх сурвалж:
- Асран хамгаалагч
– Science magazine

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлгийг хөөргөх нь цаг агаарын таагүй байдлаас болж хойшлогдож магадгүй юм

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА дэлхийн ойролцоох астероид 2023 TF4-ийг илрүүллээ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал