Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Намрын тэгшитгэлийн ач холбогдол: Өдөр шөнө төгс тэнцвэртэй байх үед

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
Намрын тэгшитгэлийн ач холбогдол: Өдөр шөнө төгс тэнцвэртэй байх үед

The Autumn equinox, a celestial event that occurs twice a year, holds great importance in the field of astronomy. Recently, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared a captivating image of this phenomenon. During the Autumn equinox, the Sun’s rays are distributed equally between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, resulting in a nearly equal length of day and night all across the globe.

To comprehend the Autumn equinox, it is essential to understand Earth’s tilt. Our planet is tilted at an angle of approximately 23.5 degrees. As a consequence of this tilt, the Sun’s light affects the two hemispheres differently throughout the year. However, during the equinoxes, the Sun’s light is evenly received by both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The specific dates of the equinoxes vary between hemispheres. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Autumn equinox occurs around September 22nd or 23rd, marking the transition from summer to autumn. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, it takes place around March 20th or 21st, signifying the transition from summer to spring.

At the Earth’s equator, the region that divides our planet into two halves, day and night durations remain nearly equal year-round. However, as one moves towards higher latitudes, such as the North Pole, the disparity between the lengths of day and night becomes more pronounced, particularly during the summer and winter solstices. This discrepancy is due to the Sun’s rays struggling to reach these areas, with the rotation of the Earth becoming the primary driver of day and night changes.

In summary, the Autumn equinox is a captivating celestial event where day and night are perfectly balanced. It occurs twice a year, bringing about a shift in seasons in each hemisphere. Understanding these astronomical occurrences allows for a deeper appreciation of the world we inhabit.

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Equinox: A celestial event where the center of the Sun aligns with Earth’s equator, resulting in equal day and night durations.
– Hemisphere: Each of the two halves of the Earth, divided by the equator.

Эх сурвалж:
- Европын сансрын агентлаг (ESA)

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Мэдрэл судлаачид нэгдсэн мэдээллийн онолын талаар маргаж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал