Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Гайа ажиглалтын төв Омега Центаврын бөөгнөрөлөөс хагас сая шинэ оддыг илрүүлжээ

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 15, 2023
Гайа ажиглалтын төв Омега Центаврын бөөгнөрөлөөс хагас сая шинэ оддыг илрүүлжээ

The European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory is on a mission to create the most detailed three-dimensional map of the local universe. In its latest data release, Gaia has captured and released information on over 1.8 billion stars. However, there were gaps in the data in areas where densely packed star clusters were located.

Globular clusters, which are roughly spherical associations of stars, are among the oldest structures in the universe and are the building blocks of galaxies. Unfortunately, these clusters often appear as single stars from ground-based telescopes due to atmospheric disturbances. Additionally, the bright cores of globular clusters can saturate instrument detectors, making it difficult to peer into their depths.

To overcome these challenges, Gaia used a special mode of operation to map the largest known globular cluster, Omega Centauri. This resulted in the discovery of half a million new stars within the cluster. This finding exceeds the planned design capabilities of the instrument and will provide astronomers with a more accurate and detailed understanding of the universe.

The data collected by Gaia’s observations will contribute to the fourth Gaia Results Release (DR4), scheduled for the end of 2025. This release will include data from eight additional regions of space densely populated by stars, further expanding our knowledge of the cosmos. Additionally, the discovery of these stars within the Omega Centauri cluster will help scientists refine estimations for the age of the Milky Way.

Furthermore, Gaia is not only cataloguing stars but also small objects within our Solar System, such as asteroids. With the next data release, Gaia is expected to double the number of known asteroids, providing valuable information about our celestial neighborhood.

Overall, the Gaia observatory’s ongoing mission is shedding new light on the vastness of the universe and deepening our understanding of its intricacies.

Эх сурвалж:
– The European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory press release

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь од үүсэхэд урсгал ба утаснуудын үүрэг ролийг харуулсан

Oct 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Бөөмийн савлагааг хэмжих шинэ арга физикийн нууцыг дэлгэв

Oct 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ технологи нь гэрлийн бохирдлыг бууруулж, шөнийн тэнгэрийн цэлмэг харагдах байдлыг сэргээж чадна

Oct 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь од үүсэхэд урсгал ба утаснуудын үүрэг ролийг харуулсан

Oct 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Бөөмийн савлагааг хэмжих шинэ арга физикийн нууцыг дэлгэв

Oct 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ технологи нь гэрлийн бохирдлыг бууруулж, шөнийн тэнгэрийн цэлмэг харагдах байдлыг сэргээж чадна

Oct 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятадын эрдэмтэд дэлхийн хамгийн том "сүнс тоосонцор" илрүүлэгчийг бүтээж байна

Oct 17, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал