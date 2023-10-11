Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

SpaceX-ийн Starlink нь 2025 он гэхэд шууд эс хоорондын зах зээлд нэвтэрнэ

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 11, 2023
SpaceX-ийн Starlink нь 2025 он гэхэд шууд эс хоорондын зах зээлд нэвтэрнэ

SpaceX’s Starlink, the ambitious satellite constellation project, is set to expand its offerings into the direct-to-cell market. Currently focused on providing global broadband internet coverage, Starlink aims to revolutionize communication by offering text, voice, data, and the internet of things (IoT) services directly to cellphones.

According to SpaceX’s website, Starlink’s satellite constellation will begin supporting text communications in 2024. This development will enable users to send and receive messages using their cellphones, even in remote areas without traditional cellular coverage.

In addition to text communications, Starlink plans to introduce voice and data services by 2025. This means that users will be able to make phone calls and access high-speed internet directly through their cellphones, bypassing the need for terrestrial cellular networks. This could be a game-changer for individuals living in rural or underserved areas with limited access to reliable internet and cellular coverage.

Furthermore, Starlink’s foray into the direct-to-cell market also includes support for the internet of things. This encompasses devices equipped with software and sensors that enable them to connect and communicate with each other and the internet. By expanding its capabilities to include IoT services, Starlink aims to enable a new era of interconnected devices that can enhance various aspects of our lives, from smart homes to industrial automation.

SpaceX’s push into the direct-to-cell market is part of its broader mission to provide global connectivity and bridge the digital divide. By leveraging the capabilities of its satellite constellation, Starlink aims to deliver reliable and affordable communication services to underserved areas around the world.

In summary, SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its services beyond broadband internet coverage and venturing into the direct-to-cell market. With plans to support text communications in 2024, voice and data services in 2025, and the internet of things, Starlink aims to revolutionize the way we communicate and connect. By bypassing traditional cellular networks, Starlink has the potential to provide reliable and affordable communication services to individuals and communities that have been left behind by traditional infrastructure.

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– Direct-to-cell market: the market segment that focuses on providing communication services directly to cellphones without relying on traditional cellular networks.
– Internet of things (IoT): a network of interconnected devices equipped with software and sensors that enable them to communicate and share data.

Эх сурвалж:
– SpaceX’s Starlink website: “https://www.starlink.com/”
– Image Source: SpaceX

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Сансар огторгуйн дараах амьдрал: Таталцлыг тохируулах, дээд амжилтыг эвдэх

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Psyche" сансрын хөлөг металл астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Нарны хиртэлтийн цаг агаарын нөхцөл байдалд үзүүлэх нөлөө

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн сэтгэцийн сансрын хөлөг Металл астероид руу аялж эхэллээ

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал