Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

BlueWalker 3 хиймэл дагуулын одон орон судлалд үзүүлэх нөлөө: шинэ олдворууд ба санаа зовоосон асуудлууд

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 7, 2023
BlueWalker 3 хиймэл дагуулын одон орон судлалд үзүүлэх нөлөө: шинэ олдворууд ба санаа зовоосон асуудлууд

A recently published Nature paper sheds light on the detailed impact of the BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy. This satellite, launched in September 2022, was found to be among the brightest objects in the night sky, raising concerns about its impact on astronomical observations. The paper presents data from an international observing campaign conducted over 130 days, which aimed to assess the satellite’s brightness changes and the visibility of jettisoned hardware.

The observations revealed that the brightness of BlueWalker 3 increased significantly after the complete unfolding of its antenna array, followed by fluctuations in subsequent weeks. The paper also established a connection between the varying brightness and other factors, such as the satellite’s height above the horizon and its angle relative to the observer and the Sun.

One significant finding was the decoupling of the launch vehicle adapter from the BlueWalker 3 satellite. This component reached a magnitude of 5.5, higher than the maximum brightness recommended by the International Astronomical Union. It also went unrecorded in public catalogs for four days, posing challenges for ground-based observatories trying to avoid satellite interference.

Apart from optical interference, there are concerns about radio frequency interference. BlueWalker 3 transmits in radio frequencies close to those used by radio telescopes, potentially hindering radio astronomy. While radio-quiet zones protect against terrestrial transmitters, they do not currently cover satellite transmissions. Further research is needed to develop strategies to protect telescopes from the multitude of satellites planned for launch in the coming years.

This paper emphasizes the need for pre-launch impact assessments as companies deploy more commercial satellites. It also highlights the balance that needs to be struck between progress in connectivity and preserving the integrity of the night sky for astronomical observations.

Эх сурвалж:
– Nature paper: “Assessing the Impact of the BlueWalker 3 Satellite on Astronomy”
– International Astronomical Union Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (IAU CPS)
– AST SpaceMobile

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Атом, молекул, материйн үндэс

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газарт суурилсан одон орон судлалд их одны нөлөө

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь нүүрстөрөгчийн эргэлтэд байгалийн чулуулгийн өгөршлийн үүргийн талаарх ойлголтод бэрхшээл учруулж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Атом, молекул, материйн үндэс

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газарт суурилсан одон орон судлалд их одны нөлөө

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь нүүрстөрөгчийн эргэлтэд байгалийн чулуулгийн өгөршлийн үүргийн талаарх ойлголтод бэрхшээл учруулж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинээр олдсон 14,300 жилийн настай шуурганы асар том хэмжээ

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал