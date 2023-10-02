2023 оны XNUMX-р сарын Skywatching онцлох үйл явдлууд

October 2023 promises an array of celestial events to captivate skywatchers. The top highlight for the month is a “ring of fire” solar eclipse that will be visible across the Americas on October 14. This partial solar eclipse will create a stunning spectacle, with the Sun appearing as a narrow ring of light. The path of the eclipse will sweep across Southern Canada, the Western U.S., and Central and South America. Even outside of the path of the annular eclipse, viewers will still be able to witness a partial eclipse depending on their location.

In addition to the solar eclipse, there will be other captivating alignments of celestial bodies. On October 2, the Moon will rise a couple of hours after sunset, appearing super close to the Pleiades star cluster. This will be a great opportunity to observe the Moon and the Pleiades together in the night sky. On October 10, Venus will be visible in the east before sunrise, accompanied by a slim crescent Moon. The bright heart of Leo the lion, bluish-white star Regulus, will also be visible between Venus and the Moon.

Furthermore, on October 23, viewers can look toward the south a couple of hours after sunset to observe the Moon hanging just beneath the planet Saturn. This close proximity in the sky will make it easy to view both objects through a telescope. The full moon on October 28 will rise together with planet Jupiter, creating a dazzling sight as two of the brightest objects in the sky come together.

October 2023 is also an exciting month for space exploration, as NASA will be launching the Psyche mission to investigate a unique metal-rich asteroid. This mission aims to understand the formation of planets by studying this asteroid, believed to be made primarily of iron and nickel. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, these celestial events offer opportunities for both amateurs and experts to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos.

– Jupiter: The largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun.

– Saturn: The sixth planet from the sun with the second-largest mass in the Solar System.

– Venus: The second planet from the sun, also known as Earth’s “sister planet” due to its similar composition and proximity to the Sun.

– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, responsible for the civilian space program and aerospace research.