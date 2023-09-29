Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинээр олдсон чулуужсан олдвор нь эртний далайн яст мэлхийн ДНХ-ийн үлдэгдлийг илрүүлжээ

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 29, 2023
Шинээр олдсон чулуужсан олдвор нь эртний далайн яст мэлхийн ДНХ-ийн үлдэгдлийг илрүүлжээ

Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

Эх сурвалж: Reuters

Тодорхойлолтууд:
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

Эх сурвалж:
– Reuters article by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал