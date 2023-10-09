Хотын амьдрал

Нарны аймгийн материалын диск нь урьд өмнө төсөөлж байснаас илүү хол зайд оршдог.

Габриэль Бота

Oct 9, 2023
A new method of scanning telescope images has revealed that the Solar System’s disc of material extends much further into interstellar space than previously believed. For years, astronomers have observed that the Kuiper Belt, a field of icy boulders, appears to thin out at a distance of 48 AU from the Sun. However, belts of rubble have been seen extending twice that distance around other stars, leading to the discovery that our Solar System may not be as small as once thought.

Researchers at Canada’s Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre used a new technique to search for targets for the New Horizons Probe as it moves through the outer reaches of the Solar System. The method, called shift-stacking, involved taking multiple images at different times and combining them to increase the visibility of dim objects. In order to speed up this process, the researchers employed machine learning, training a neural network to identify Kuiper Belt Objects in telescope imagery.

The results of the study showed that the machine learning technique detected twice as many objects as a human search of the data. This suggests a higher density of material at a distance of 60 to 80 AU along New Horizons’ trajectory. The additional debris in this region could explain an anomalous glow observed by both the New Horizons Probe and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Further research and confirmation from future surveys will be needed to fully understand the extent of the Solar System’s disc of material. However, if the findings hold true, it could indicate the existence of two rings of icy material, divided by a gap at around 50 AU. This discovery raises fascinating questions about the origins and composition of the Solar System’s outer regions.

Source: This research was presented at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference 2023.

