Шилний нууцыг тайлах нь: бүтцийн шинж чанарыг судлах

Glass, a material that has been used for centuries in various applications, continues to intrigue scientists with its disordered atomic configuration and elusive structural regularity. However, a recent breakthrough by a research group led by Professor Motoki Shiga from Tohoku University’s Unprecedented-scale Data Analytics Center has shed new light on this enigmatic material.

The key focus of the study was on ring shapes within the chemically bonded networks of glass. By developing innovative ways to quantify the three-dimensional structure and symmetries of these rings, the researchers were able to uncover valuable insights. Two indicators, “roundness” and “roughness,” played a crucial role in determining the number of representative ring shapes in both crystalline and glassy silica (SiO2).

Surprisingly, the analysis revealed a mixture of rings unique to glass, as well as some that resembled those found in crystals. This finding challenges the conventional assumption that glass lacks structural order and demonstrates that there are underlying patterns within its seemingly chaotic arrangement of atoms.

Moreover, the research group developed a technique to measure the spatial atomic densities around the rings by examining their direction. This approach revealed anisotropy, indicating that the atomic configuration is not uniformly regulated in all directions. This discovery aligns with experimental evidence, such as diffraction data of SiO2, and highlights areas of localized structural order amidst the overall disorder.

Understanding the structural regularity in glass has far-reaching implications. It not only provides insights into phase transitions, such as vitrification and crystallization, but also opens avenues for controlling material structures and properties. Professor Shiga emphasizes the significance of this breakthrough, stating, “Our successful analysis contributes to understanding phase transitions… and provides the mathematical descriptions necessary for controlling material structures and material properties.”

Looking ahead, Shiga and his team plan to leverage these novel techniques to explore glass materials further, utilizing data-driven approaches like machine learning and artificial intelligence. This data-centric approach promises to unlock new possibilities and drive further advancements in glass research.

Original Source: Communications Materials [DOI: 10.1038/s43246-023-00416-w]

Түгээмэл асуултууд (Түгээмэл асуултууд)

Q: Why is the structural nature of glass challenging to understand and control?

A: Despite its long history of use, glass still baffles scientists due to its disordered atomic configuration, making it difficult to uncover its structural regularity and design efficient materials.

Q: What rings did the researchers find in glass and how are they unique?

A: The researchers discovered a mixture of rings unique to glass, as well as some resembling those found in crystals, challenging the notion that glass lacks structural order.

Q: What is anisotropy, and what did the study reveal about it in relation to glass?

A: Anisotropy refers to the non-uniform regulation of atomic configuration in different directions. The study revealed anisotropy around the ring shapes in glass, indicating that structural ordering is not uniform, but exhibits pockets of regularity.

Q: How does understanding the structural nature of glass help in controlling material structures and properties?

A: Understanding the underlying patterns in glass provides insights into phase transitions like vitrification and crystallization. Moreover, it enables the development of mathematical descriptions necessary for controlling material structures and properties.

Q: How will the research group further explore glass materials in the future?

A: The research group plans to leverage data-driven approaches like machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop procedures for exploring glass materials in greater detail, opening up new avenues for research and innovation.