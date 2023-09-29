Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Cryo-EM-ийн хувьсгал: Шинэ техник нь уургийн жижиг молекулуудыг дүрслэх боломжийг олгодог.

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 29, 2023
Cryo-EM-ийн хувьсгал: Шинэ техник нь уургийн жижиг молекулуудыг дүрслэх боломжийг олгодог.

Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have made a breakthrough in the field of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) that could have significant implications for cancer research. Cryo-EM is a technique that enables scientists to visualize the atomic structure of biological molecules at high resolution. However, until now, cryo-EM has been ineffective in imaging small molecules.

In a recent study, biochemists from UCLA, in collaboration with scientists from the pharmaceutical industry, developed a solution to capture small protein molecules for imaging with cryo-EM. They created a 20-nanometer protein scaffold with tripod-like protrusions that securely held the small proteins in place during imaging. The scaffold could later be digitally removed, leaving a clear, composite 3D image of just the small protein being analyzed.

The ability to image small and medium-sized proteins is crucial for research on potential new cancer drugs. By expanding the imaging capabilities of cryo-EM, scientists can identify specific locations on proteins that can be targeted for therapeutic purposes.

The researchers tested their scaffold on a protein called KRAS, which is associated with around 25% of human cancers. Using cryo-EM, they were able to observe the atomic structure of KRAS attached to a drug molecule being studied for lung cancer treatment. This breakthrough in cryo-EM imaging provides valuable insights into how drug molecules interact with cellular proteins, aiding in the development of more effective drugs.

The implications of this advance extend beyond cancer research. The modular scaffold created by the UCLA-led team can be customized to image various small protein molecules, opening up new possibilities for drug development across different diseases.

Эх сурвалж:
- Калифорнийн их сургууль, Лос Анжелес (UCLA)
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS)

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Навчлах, цэцэглэх хугацаанд уур амьсгалын өөрчлөлтийн нөлөө

Oct 1, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал