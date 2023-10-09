Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

ОУСС-ын Оросын хэсгээс шингэн гоожиж байна, Crew Safe

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 9, 2023
ОУСС-ын Оросын хэсгээс шингэн гоожиж байна, Crew Safe

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Эх сурвалж:
– Phys.org

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Евклид сансрын дуран даалгавраа үргэлжлүүлэв

Oct 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА урьд өмнө цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийн анхны зургийг дэлгэнэ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Евклид сансрын дуран даалгавраа үргэлжлүүлэв

Oct 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА урьд өмнө цуглуулсан хамгийн том астероидын дээжийн анхны зургийг дэлгэнэ

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Онлайн нууцлалд жигнэмэгийн ач холбогдлыг ойлгох

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Өндөр эрсдэлтэй бүс нутагт хүрээлэн буй орчны мэдрэгчийн эмзэг байдал

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал