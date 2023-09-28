Аварга Магелланы дуран: Орчлон ертөнцийн нууцыг тайлах

The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is nearing completion, with the fabrication and polishing of its seventh and final primary mirror. The GMT will consist of seven 8.4-meter mirrors, collectively forming a light collecting surface of 368 square meters, making it the largest and most challenging optics ever produced. With a resolving power 10 times greater than the Hubble Space Telescope, the GMT aims to revolutionize our view and understanding of the universe.

The process of fabricating the mirrors involves a unique glass melting technique. The University of Arizona Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab has closed the lid on nearly 20 tons of pure optical glass inside a specially designed oven. The glass is heated to over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and forced outward to form the mirror’s curved surface. After cooling for three months, the mirror will move on to the polishing stage.

Integration and testing of the completed mirrors will then take place, with all seven mirrors assembled into a support system prototype for optical performance testing. Once assembled, the mirrors will function as a single monolithic mirror, resulting in up to 200 times the sensitivity and four times the image resolution of current space telescopes.

The GMT promises to provide unparalleled astronomical insights. Its incredible sensitivity and resolution will allow for the detailed analysis of celestial objects and their origins, providing valuable chemical data. It will also have the ability to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution, potentially unveiling the secrets of whether there is life beyond Earth.

The telescope is expected to see first light by the end of the decade. With its powerful capabilities, the GMT aims to answer some of humanity’s most profound questions about the universe and our place in it. Where did we come from? Are we alone? The GMT is poised to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos and provide us with a better understanding of our existence.

