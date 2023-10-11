Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

New Fast Radio Burst Detected by China’s Largest Radio Telescope

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
New Fast Radio Burst Detected by China’s Largest Radio Telescope

Chinese scientists have made a new discovery in the field of astrophysics with the detection of a fast radio burst (FRB) using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. FRBs are mysterious radio flashes that last only a few thousandths of a second and originate from deep space. Their origins remain unknown, and this discovery adds to the growing body of research on these enigmatic phenomena.

The research team, from a local key laboratory of information and computing science under Guizhou Normal University, analyzed the massive survey data of FAST and identified a faint radio signal named FRB 20200317A. They reported this finding to the international astronomical community through the Astronomer’s Telegram.

FAST, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, measures 500 meters in diameter, with a reception area equivalent to 30 standard football fields. Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression, it started its operations on January 11, 2020. Since then, it has been dedicated to the detection of FRBs and has already captured the first four non-repeating FRBs in 2020.

The significance of this discovery lies in the potential insights it can provide into various astrophysical problems. By studying FRBs, scientists hope to uncover more information about their origin and nature, which could shed light on the mysteries of the universe.

This latest finding showcases the impressive capabilities of China’s FAST telescope and highlights the contributions of Chinese scientists to the field of astrophysics. As the research continues, it is expected that further discoveries and advancements in our understanding of FRBs will be made.

Эх сурвалж: Синьхуа агентлаг

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Сэтгэц"-ийн сансрын хөлөг металлаар бүрхэгдсэн астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-4 Эрхэм зорилго: Сарны өмнөд туйлыг судлах

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

“Мангалян-2” зорилго: Энэтхэгийн Ангараг гараг руу хийх хоёр дахь зорилго

Oct 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

НАСА-гийн "Сэтгэц"-ийн сансрын хөлөг металлаар бүрхэгдсэн астероид руу нисч байна

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-4 Эрхэм зорилго: Сарны өмнөд туйлыг судлах

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

“Мангалян-2” зорилго: Энэтхэгийн Ангараг гараг руу хийх хоёр дахь зорилго

Oct 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Цагираг хэлбэрийн нар хиртэлт: Америкт харагдах ховор үзэгдэл

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал