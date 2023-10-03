Хотын амьдрал

Чандраян-3 төсөл: Викрам Ландерын хоп туршилт номлолын зорилгоос давж гарсан.

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 3, 2023
The Vikram lander, which made a historic landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23, has exceeded its mission objectives by successfully performing an unplanned hop experiment. Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel revealed that during this experiment, the lander fired its engines, elevated itself by about 40 centimetres, and safely landed at a distance of 30 to 40 centimetres away from its original spot at Shiv Shakti Point.

This hop experiment showcases the capabilities of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to lift-off from the lunar surface, indicating the potential for future missions to bring back samples from the Moon to India. The success of this manoeuvre opens up new possibilities for future lunar sample returns and human missions to the Moon.

Throughout the 14-day research and experiment period on the lunar surface, both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover provided a wealth of data. They conducted various experiments to study the lunar environment before the onset of pitch darkness and frigid weather.

On the other hand, attempts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover during the previous lunar night have been unsuccessful, with no response received from them. This signifies the end of all efforts to revive the mission despite its success in achieving its objectives.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which achieved the milestone of landing near the Moon’s south polar region, solidifies India’s position as the first country to accomplish such a feat. This remarkable achievement has laid the groundwork for future endeavors in lunar exploration and research.

Эх сурвалж:
– Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel
– India Today TV

(Note: This article is a fictional representation of the original source article and does not contain any actual information or quotes from the individuals mentioned.)

