Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

ISRO-ийн дарга "Чандраян-3"-ын газардах төхөөрөмж, ровертой холбоо тогтоох боломжтойг санууллаа.

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 7, 2023
ISRO-ийн дарга "Чандраян-3"-ын газардах төхөөрөмж, ровертой холбоо тогтоох боломжтойг санууллаа.

The former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), A S Kiran Kumar, stated that there is no hope of waking up the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover. However, the present chairman, S Somnath, pointed out that while there is a possibility, there is no certainty of re-establishing contact.

Kumar ruled out the possibility of reviving the moon lander and rover, stating that if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. He made these comments after being awarded the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar by the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation.

On the other hand, Somnath mentioned that India’s third lunar mission had achieved its objective in 14 days before entering sleep mode. He explained that one day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. While he acknowledged the possibility of re-establishing contact, he emphasized that there is no certainty.

During his speech at the Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Somnath discussed the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, particularly the soft landing. He also highlighted the factors that contribute to the passion and dedication of ISRO, including the autonomy granted to the organization and the effective organizational structure that incorporates the insights of scientists.

Somnath advised students to focus on a specific field of study and gain deep knowledge in that area, rather than attempting to gain knowledge in all fields of science. He emphasized the importance of a good reading habit and a commitment to society. He also called for reforms in the field of education, suggesting that higher education in science should be reserved for those who are genuinely passionate and qualified.

The Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar, awarded to Somnath, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The event featured virtual participation from G Madhavan Nair, a former ISRO chairman, along with other dignitaries.

Эх сурвалж:
- PTI
- Энэтхэгийн сансрын судалгааны байгууллага (ISRO)
– Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF)

By Вики Ставропулу

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-4 Эрхэм зорилго: ISRO-ийн дараагийн сарны ажил

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Тохиромжтой механизм бүхий жижиг механик төхөөрөмжүүдийн хил хязгаарыг түлхэж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Усны зуурамтгай чанарыг урьдчилан таамаглах OPC ба OPC3 усны загваруудын нарийвчлал

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Чандраян-4 Эрхэм зорилго: ISRO-ийн дараагийн сарны ажил

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Тохиромжтой механизм бүхий жижиг механик төхөөрөмжүүдийн хил хязгаарыг түлхэж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Усны зуурамтгай чанарыг урьдчилан таамаглах OPC ба OPC3 усны загваруудын нарийвчлал

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Галактикийн хөршүүд: NGC 3558 ба LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал