Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэгийн саран дээр буух хөлөг сэрж магадгүй

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023
Энэтхэгийн саран дээр буух хөлөг сэрж магадгүй

Space scientists from India have expressed concerns that the chances of their Moon lander reawakening are diminishing with each passing hour. The lander, named Vikram, touched down near the lunar south pole in August and has been in sleep mode during the lunar night. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped that the lander and the Pragyaan rover it carried would recharge their batteries and awaken with the rise of the lunar Sun on September 22nd. However, despite efforts to establish communication, there have been no signals received.

Former ISRO chief, AS Kiran Kumar, stated that the freezing temperatures on the Moon, which can plunge to as low as -250C (-418F) at night, could have damaged the components of the lander and rover. He added that unless the transmitter on the lander turns on, there will be no way of knowing if it is still operational.

India made history with its Chandrayaan-2 mission by successfully landing a spacecraft near the lunar south pole, joining the US, the former Soviet Union, and China in the elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The mission was carefully planned to coincide with the start of a lunar day to provide two weeks of sunlight for Vikram and Pragyaan to work with. While ISRO had hoped for a successful reawakening, they also stated that if the lander and rover do not wake up, they will remain as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Efforts to contact the lander and rover are ongoing, but the chances of re-establishing communication are becoming increasingly slim.

Эх сурвалж: BBC News

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Устсан зүйлийн судалгааны нээлт: Тасманы барын дээжээс олон зуун жилийн настай РНХ дараалсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Астероид 2023 SF6: Дэлхийтэй ойр дотно уулзсан

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колорадогийн их сургуулийн Боулдер дахь нээлтийн төв нь сансрын цаг агаарын урьдчилсан мэдээг сайжруулах зорилготой юм.

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Мэдрэл судлаачид нэгдсэн мэдээллийн онолын талаар маргаж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал