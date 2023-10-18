Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Хөрсний гулсалтыг ойлгох, бууруулах: Шаардлагатай хүчин чармайлт

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 18, 2023
Хөрсний гулсалтыг ойлгох, бууруулах: Шаардлагатай хүчин чармайлт

Landslides have become a recurring disaster, resulting in substantial loss of life and property worldwide. These events have been exacerbated by human actions and their impact on the environment. While natural occurrences of landslides are relatively rare, human activities such as deforestation, mining, improper waste disposal, and unplanned infrastructure development have made the soil more prone to landslides.

Landslides, unlike natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, are not entirely natural phenomena. Human intervention in the form of damaging the environment and altering landscapes has played a significant role in increasing the occurrence of landslides. Today, as we witness the heat intensifying and climate changing, the risk of landslides has become even more pronounced.

One of the key factors contributing to landslides is the composition of the soil. In Nagaland, India, clay soil/rock is particularly vulnerable to landslides. During the dry season, this type of soil is as hard as rock, making it difficult to dig. However, when heavy rains saturate the soil, it becomes soft and easily prone to landslides. Planting specific trees such as oak, which have a high water-absorption capacity, can help mitigate landslides in these vulnerable areas.

Additionally, the vibrations produced by vehicles, trains, planes, and even hydro-power installations can weaken the ground, creating cracks and holes that allow water to seep in. Earthquakes, too, have become more frequent, contributing to landslide disasters.

To address this growing concern, it is crucial to take proactive measures for landslide mitigation. Planting suitable tree species along roadsides can help stabilize soil and absorb excess water. Oak trees, for instance, are deeply rooted and can resist natural calamities such as hurricanes and typhoons. They also have the ability to absorb water, making them an ideal choice for mitigating landslides.

In regions where landslides pose a significant threat, like Nagaland, it is imperative that road construction projects include the simultaneous planting of these trees. Government bodies and companies involved in infrastructure development should prioritize the implementation of such strategies to ensure long-term landslide mitigation.

By understanding the causes and consequences of landslides, and implementing effective measures like tree planting, we can work towards minimizing the devastating impact of these disasters on human lives and properties.

Эх сурвалж:
– “Landslides in Nagaland & Ways to Mitigate”: [Source]
– “Landslides occur more in SE Asia”: [Source]

