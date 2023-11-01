Шүүх эмнэлгийн шинэ нээлт: Гэрийн тэжээмэл амьтдын үс нь гэмт хэргийг шийдвэрлэх түлхүүр юм

Researchers at the University of Leicester have made an astonishing discovery that could revolutionize forensic investigations. According to a recent study, cat hair could provide a breakthrough in connecting criminals to crime scenes or even victims. The DNA contained within a single strand of cat hair has the potential to establish a definitive link between a suspect and the location or individuals involved in a criminal incident.

With approximately 26 percent of households in the UK owning a cat, it’s highly likely that traces of these feline companions can be found on individuals who have come into contact with them. This presents a significant opportunity for collecting crucial evidence in criminal cases.

Even if a human perpetrator is careful enough to avoid leaving behind their own DNA, the transfer of cat hair from the crime scene can act as a unique genetic marker. The hair contains distinct DNA that could serve as the key to associating a suspect with a particular person or place involved in the crime.

The recently published study in Forensic Science International: Genetics details a refined methodology that allows for the extraction of a wealth of DNA information from a single piece of cat hair. The team’s innovative approach enables the analysis of the entire mitochondrial DNA sequence, offering results that are around ten times more accurate than previous techniques.

Lead author Emily Patterson, a PhD student at the University of Leicester, explains that while cat hair lacks the hair root necessary for complete DNA analysis, researchers can still examine mitochondrial DNA. This DNA is passed from mothers to their offspring and is shared among related cats, providing valuable information for forensic tests.

In a notable murder case discussed by Dr. Jon Wetton, co-lead of the study, the new technique proved successful even when other methods failed. By analyzing the cat’s DNA, a rare mitochondrial variant was found, making the connection to the suspect possible. With this breakthrough, almost every cat has a unique DNA type, significantly enhancing the power and reliability of the test.

Not only can pet hair be a valuable source of evidence in cases where there is no human DNA available for analysis, but this method could also be applied to other animals. In particular, dogs could play a crucial role in assisting forensic investigations.

This groundbreaking research opens up exciting possibilities for the field of forensics, providing a fresh perspective on how pet hair can serve as a key tool in solving crimes.

