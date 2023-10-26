Эрдэмтэд Сугар гаригт хавтангийн тектоник байсан байж магадгүй гэж таамаглаж байна

A recent study proposes that Venus, Earth’s hellishly hot second planet, might have once had plate tectonics. Plate tectonics is the continuous movement and reshaping of a planet’s outer crust. Although Venus is currently nothing like Earth, with extreme temperatures and sulfuric acid clouds, researchers believe that in its youth, Venus possessed plate tectonics. This finding has significant implications for the potential habitability of Venus.

According to Matthew B. Weller, a planetary scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, if Venus had plate tectonics in the past, it could have provided a more hospitable environment for life. The geochemical reactions related to plate tectonics could have buried much of the carbon dioxide that contributes to Venus’s inhospitable conditions today, potentially making it cooler and leading to the presence of liquid water.

The researchers, led by Weller, conducted computer simulations to explore different tectonic models for Venus. The stagnant lid model, similar to Mars and Earth’s moon, suggests a solid outer crust that does not move. The second model, plate tectonics, involves movement and spreading of tectonic plates, resulting in increased volcanic activity and gas release. The simulations indicated that an early phase of plate tectonics followed by the formation of a stagnant lid crust could explain the observed levels of nitrogen in Venus’s atmosphere.

While the findings are suggestive, scientists not involved with the research caution that more evidence is needed to draw definitive conclusions about Venus’s geological history. Cédric Gillmann, a planetary scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, emphasized that model-based publications have limitations. Joseph O’Rourke, a professor of earth and space exploration at Arizona State University, suggests that Venus might have a unique geological history distinct from both Earth and Mars.

Upcoming missions to Venus, including NASA’s Davinci, Veritas, and the European Space Agency’s EnVision, are expected to provide crucial data to further unravel the mysteries of our neighboring planet. These missions will help scientists better understand the planet’s geology and the reasons for the divergent conditions between Earth and Venus.

тусламж

1. Хавтангийн тектоник гэж юу вэ?

Plate tectonics is the theory that describes the movement and interactions of large pieces of a planet’s outer shell, known as tectonic plates. These plates can collide, slide past each other, or separate, resulting in various geological features such as mountains, earthquakes, and volcanic activity.

2. Could Venus have once been habitable?

The study suggests that, based on the presence of plate tectonics in Venus’s past, it is possible that the planet was more habitable billions of years ago. The geochemical reactions associated with plate tectonics might have buried significant amounts of carbon dioxide, leading to a cooler Venus with potentially more liquid water.

3. How will future missions to Venus contribute to our understanding?

Future missions such as NASA’s Davinci, Veritas, and the European Space Agency’s EnVision will gather new data about Venus’s atmosphere, surface, and geological activity. These missions will provide valuable insights into Venus’s present conditions and its geological history, helping scientists piece together the puzzle of how Venus diverged from Earth over time.