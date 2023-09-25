Хотын амьдрал

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн нөлөөлөл: UBC оюутны судалгаа

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023
Megan Winand, a master’s student at the University of British Columbia, has been conducting a study on the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation refers to the movement of animals from one location to another during construction or development projects to preserve their habitat. This practice gained attention during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, when more than 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully relocated.

Columbia spotted frogs are considered an important “indicator species” because they can provide insight into the overall health of an ecosystem. They are also a crucial part of the food web, serving as a food source for some animals while controlling the population of lower-ranked species like insects. Despite the increasing use of mitigation translocation in British Columbia, little is known about its effectiveness and the long-term impacts on relocated animals.

Winand’s study took place at the Mayook Wetland near Cranbrook in southeastern B.C. She used radio trackers and transponder tags on the frogs to track their movements and documented their measurements throughout the summer. The frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat as a control group, another moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and the third relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers.

Although the results of the study are still being analyzed, Winand hopes that her research will shed light on the survival and movement of relocated frogs. Additionally, she believes that her findings can help address more complex questions related to resource competition, food availability, disease transmission, and genetic impacts.

The two-year study is in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship. It represents a crucial first step in understanding the effects of mitigation translocation, an under-researched topic in the field of wildlife conservation. By expanding our knowledge in this area, researchers can develop more effective and informed approaches to preserving animal habitats during construction and development projects.

Эх сурвалж:
- Бритиш Колумбын их сургууль
- CBC News

