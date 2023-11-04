An Eight Billion-Year-Old Radio Signal Reveals Astounding Energy Levels

A groundbreaking discovery by astronomers has unveiled a shocking revelation about the universe. In a recent study published in the journal Science, researchers recorded a “fast radio burst” that lasted a mere millisecond. This burst, named FRB 20220610A, emitted an astonishing amount of energy, equivalent to what the sun releases in 30 years.

The true nature of these fast radio bursts has long perplexed scientists due to their fleeting duration. However, mounting evidence suggests that these bursts may be the result of galactic mergers, leading to the formation of new stars. Moreover, they could potentially serve as a valuable tool for measuring the mass of elusive elements that reside between galaxies.

Coauthor Ryan Shannon expressed a thought-provoking idea that sheds light on a profound mystery. “If we account for all the normal matter in the universe,” he said, “we find that over half of what is expected to be present is missing.” The prevailing theory posits that this missing matter may be concealed in the vast expanse between galaxies, evading detection through conventional means due to its extreme temperature and diffuse nature.

The discovery of this remarkable radio signal was made possible by the Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope. Subsequent observations with a telescope in China further confirmed that this fast radio burst is not only the oldest but also the most distant example discovered thus far.

The quest for understanding the universe’s enigmas continues, as scientists remain astounded by a separate discovery. For the past 45 years, astronomers have been observing a mysterious object emitting radio waves every 21 minutes, without comprehending its origin or purpose.

тусламж:

А: Хурдан радио тэсрэлт гэж юу вэ?

A: A fast radio burst is a brief but extremely powerful burst of radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation.

А: FRB 20220610A гэж юу вэ?

A: FRB 20220610A is the designation given to the specific fast radio burst recorded in the study.

А: Радио хурдан дэлбэрэхэд юу нөлөөлдөг вэ?

A: The exact cause of fast radio bursts is still not fully understood, but it is believed to be associated with phenomena such as galactic mergers and the formation of new stars.

Q: What is the missing matter in the universe referred to in the article?

A: The missing matter refers to the discrepancy between the amount of normal matter predicted by current models of the universe and the amount that can be observed.