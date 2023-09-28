Улаан квазарууд: Хэт том хар нүхнүүдтэй залуу идэвхтэй галактикууд

A new study suggests that red quasars, which are filled with cosmic dust, produce stronger radio emissions compared to their bluer, dust-free counterparts. Quasars are the powerful central regions of active galaxies that are driven by supermassive black holes consuming massive amounts of matter. The matter forms an accretion disk around the black hole, which releases intense radiation winds and launches magnetically collimated jets.

While most quasars appear blue due to optical and ultraviolet emissions from the hot accretion disk, a fraction of them appear red. Scientists analyzed approximately 35,000 quasars observed by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) and found 3,038 red quasars. By cross-referencing with radio astronomy data from the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) Two-meter Sky Survey (LoTSS), they confirmed that most of these red quasars also emit strongly in radio waves.

The red color of these quasars is caused by the presence of dust, which absorbs shorter, bluer wavelengths and allows longer, redder wavelengths to pass through. The red quasars are engulfed in cosmic dust composed of tiny micron-sized grains. The interaction between radiation outflows from the quasars and the surrounding dust leads to the stronger radio emissions observed in red quasars.

According to lead author Victoria Fawcett, red quasars represent a younger type of quasar compared to their blue counterparts. Over time, the outflows driven by supermassive black holes will blow away the dusty cloak, leaving behind a blue quasar with weaker radio emission. This discovery provides valuable insights into how galaxies evolve and develop, as it is believed that most galaxies go through a quasar phase, aiding in the growth of their mass.

The presence of dust in quasars indicates a starburst, an intense period of rapid star formation, has occurred. Cosmic dust is produced when stars die in explosive supernovas or shed their outer layers to form planetary nebulae. Active galaxies, especially those that have experienced galactic mergers, often exhibit starbursts that trigger the formation of new stars.

The study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, offers significant progress toward fully understanding the nature of red quasars and their role in galaxy evolution.

Эх сурвалж:

– Newcastle University

– Хатан хааны одон орон судлалын нийгэмлэгийн сар тутмын мэдэгдэл