Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Экспедицийн 70 багийн хоёр гишүүн бичил биетний дээж цуглуулахаар сансрын аялалд бэлтгэж байна

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 7, 2023
Экспедицийн 70 багийн хоёр гишүүн бичил биетний дээж цуглуулахаар сансрын аялалд бэлтгэж байна

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

Эх сурвалж:
– NASA Astronauts Twitter account (@NASA_Astronauts)
– No URLs for sources provided.

By Габриэль Бота

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Атом, молекул, материйн үндэс

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газарт суурилсан одон орон судлалд их одны нөлөө

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь нүүрстөрөгчийн эргэлтэд байгалийн чулуулгийн өгөршлийн үүргийн талаарх ойлголтод бэрхшээл учруулж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Атом, молекул, материйн үндэс

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Газарт суурилсан одон орон судлалд их одны нөлөө

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинэ судалгаа нь нүүрстөрөгчийн эргэлтэд байгалийн чулуулгийн өгөршлийн үүргийн талаарх ойлголтод бэрхшээл учруулж байна

Oct 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Шинээр олдсон 14,300 жилийн настай шуурганы асар том хэмжээ

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал