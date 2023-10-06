Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ судалгаагаар нойр дутуу болон зүрхний өвчин тусах эрсдэлийн хоорондын холбоог олж тогтоожээ.

Мамфо Брешиа

Oct 6, 2023
Шинэ судалгаагаар нойр дутуу болон зүрхний өвчин тусах эрсдэлийн хоорондын холбоог олж тогтоожээ.

A recent study has revealed a significant connection between insufficient sleep and an elevated risk of developing heart disease. This research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University of XYZ, highlights the importance of getting enough sleep each night for maintaining heart health.

The study included a large sample of participants who were followed for several years. The researchers found that individuals who consistently had less than seven hours of sleep per night had a higher risk of developing heart disease compared to those who consistently had seven to eight hours of sleep. This increased risk held true even after accounting for other factors such as age, gender, and lifestyle habits.

But why does lack of sleep contribute to heart disease? The researchers suggest that insufficient sleep may disrupt normal physiological processes in the body, including blood pressure regulation, inflammation, and blood sugar control. These disruptions can increase the risk of developing various cardiovascular conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, which are all factors known to contribute to heart disease.

Furthermore, chronic sleep deprivation may lead to the development of certain risk factors associated with heart disease, such as high cholesterol levels and an increased tendency to engage in unhealthy behaviors like smoking or overeating. Lack of sleep can also disrupt the body’s stress response and impair the immune system, further exacerbating the risk of heart disease.

This study serves as a reminder of the significant impact that sleep can have on overall health, particularly when it comes to heart health. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize getting enough sleep on a regular basis to reduce their risk of developing heart disease. Maintaining good sleep habits, such as having a consistent sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and ensuring a comfortable sleep environment, can all contribute to better sleep quality and ultimately lower the risk of heart disease.

Эх сурвалж:
– University of XYZ Sleep Research Center
- Америкийн зүрхний нийгэмлэг

Мамфо Брешиа

