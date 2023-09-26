Хотын амьдрал

Үлгэрийн тойргийн дэлхийн тархалт ба экологи

Роберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 26, 2023
The most comprehensive atlas of fairy circles, a fascinating phenomenon characterized by patterns of bare soil surrounded by circular vegetation patches, has been published. The study documented 263 new fairy circle sites in 15 countries across three continents, including Madagascar and Asia. However, no fairy circles have been officially documented in North America. This research provides evidence that fairy circles are more common than previously thought, allowing researchers to understand the factors influencing their distribution globally.

Fairy circles have long fascinated scientists, and theories about their causes range from termite activity to radioactive minerals. Prior to this study, fairy circles had only been observed in the drylands of southwest Africa and central Australia. The authors of the study state that this research offers insights into the ecology, biogeography, and global distribution of these vegetation patterns.

The most famous collection of fairy circles is in the Namib Desert in southwest Africa, where millions of these circles can be found. The circles vary in size and consist of bare patches of soil surrounded by rings of grass. According to the study, fairy-circle-like vegetation patterns are typically found in environments characterized by specific soil conditions, such as low nutrient levels and high sand content, combined with arid climates with high temperatures and high precipitation seasonality. Certain biological elements, such as termite nests, also play a role in the presence of these patterns.

The researchers used artificial intelligence-based models and satellite images to identify new locations with patterns resembling fairy circles. The discoveries expanded the known distribution of fairy circles to regions including the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, Southwest Asia, and Central Australia. Interestingly, no fairy circles have been documented in the Americas or Europe so far.

Эх сурвалж:

– The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

- Аликантегийн их сургууль

Definitiions:
– Fairy circles: Patterns of bare soil surrounded by circular vegetation patches
– Vegetation patterns: Patterns such as rings, bands, and spots that occur in deserts and arid regions
– Biogeography: The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems

