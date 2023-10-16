Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Андромеда ба Сүүн замын ирээдүйн мөргөлдөөн

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 16, 2023
Андромеда ба Сүүн замын ирээдүйн мөргөлдөөн

Scientists predict that a dramatic event is set to unfold in the distant future: a head-on collision between the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way. Astronomers have observed that Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is moving towards our galaxy due to their mutual gravitational pull. While this merger won’t occur for another 4 billion years, such galactic collisions are common in the universe.

Through simulations, researchers have gained insight into what this collision will look like from Earth. Contrary to popular belief, catastrophic collisions between stars are relatively rare in these types of events. Instead, the primary form of interaction is gravitational. As the galaxies merge, streams of stars will be flung outward, resulting in the creation of tidal tails and bridges. The spiral structures of both galaxies will gradually disappear, leaving behind a new elliptical supergalaxy referred to as “Milkomeda” by scientists.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way will have a profound impact on the view of the night sky for any future skygazers left on Earth. The skies will be distorted beyond recognition, with the formation of new emission nebulae and open clusters filling our line of sight. The collision will also trigger a wave of intense star formation, illuminating the skies with new wonders.

For more detailed information on “Milkomeda” and its implications for astronomy enthusiasts, refer to Avi Loeb and Thomas Cox’s story from the June 2008 issue of Astronomy magazine.

Эх сурвалж:
– NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger (Photoillustration)

