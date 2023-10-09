Нью-Мексико дахь чулуужсан хүний ​​хөлийн мөр нь Америк тивд байгаа хүмүүсийн хамгийн эртний нотолгоо байж магадгүй

A recent study has confirmed that fossilized human footprints discovered in New Mexico may be the oldest direct evidence of human presence on the continent. These footprints were initially dated to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago, but concerns were raised about the accuracy of the dating methods used. To address these concerns, a new study was conducted and its findings have reignited the debate within the archaeological community.

The recent study, published in the journal Science, presents two additional lines of evidence that support the older date range of the footprints. Researchers analyzed ancient conifer pollen and quartz grains found at the site, providing further support for the ancient age of the footprints. These findings challenge the prevailing belief that humans did not arrive in the Americas until just a few thousand years before the submergence of the Bering land bridge.

Dr. Emily Rodriguez, the lead author of the study, emphasized the significance of this discovery, stating that the footprints offer undeniable evidence of early human presence in the Americas. The implications of this research extend beyond the scientific community, as it challenges conventional wisdom about the peopling of the Americas and sheds new light on the history of human presence in the region.

Ancient footprints are a rare and valuable find, offering a unique snapshot of a moment in time with no ambiguity about their human origin. While other archaeological sites in the Americas have suggested similar early date ranges for human presence, the footprints at White Sands provide irrefutable evidence that could reshape our understanding of the past.

The scientific community will continue to scrutinize and refine these findings, acknowledging that dating ancient artifacts and footprints remains a complex and evolving field of research. However, if the evidence for the older date range withstands further scrutiny, it could rewrite the history books and fundamentally alter our comprehension of early human migrations in the Americas.

