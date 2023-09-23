Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

“Галын цагираг” нарны хиртэлт АНУ-ын тэнгэрийг чимэх болно

ByМамфо Брешиа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 23, 2023
“Галын цагираг” нарны хиртэлт АНУ-ын тэнгэрийг чимэх болно

A rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse, also referred to as the “ring of fire” solar eclipse, will be visible in the skies over the U.S. on Saturday, October 14. During this type of eclipse, the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and creating a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon.

The annular eclipse can only be seen within a narrow path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas, parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. In the U.S., the eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Outside of this path, people in the contiguous U.S., Puerto Rico, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii will still be able to witness a partial solar eclipse where the Moon covers part of the Sun without creating the “ring of fire” effect.

To safely observe the eclipse, viewers must use special eye protection like eclipse glasses or a specialized solar filter. Indirect viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector, can also be used to watch the eclipse without directly looking at the Sun.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the annular solar eclipse on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and social media platforms from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Additionally, a media teleconference will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 4 p.m. EDT to discuss the solar eclipse.

It’s important to note that this annular solar eclipse is just a preview of the next major solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, which is set to occur on April 8, 2024. The total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine, offering another incredible celestial phenomenon for sky-gazers to behold.

Эх сурвалж: NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun)

By Мамфо Брешиа

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд үзүүлэх нөлөөллийг бууруулах нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн нөлөөллийг судалсан шинэ судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нөлөөллийг зөөлрүүлэх нөлөөг судлах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд үзүүлэх нөлөөллийг бууруулах нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нүүлгэн шилжүүлэлтийн нөлөөллийг судалсан шинэ судалгаа

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Колумбын толботой мэлхийнүүдэд нөлөөллийг зөөлрүүлэх нөлөөг судлах

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Сэр Брайан Мэй НАСА-гийн амжилттай болсон астероидын дээж цуглуулгыг бахархалтайгаар дэмжиж байна

Есдүгээр сар сарын 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 санал